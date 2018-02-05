Army Wives alumna Kim Delaney is joining Season 6 of NBC’s Chicago Fire. She’ll play Jennifer Sheridan, mother of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney).

Delaney’s Jennifer Sheridan is described as warm, scripture-quoting and church-going. At one point she may have partied like it was 1979, but now it looks like she’s on the path of the straight and narrow. If you ask her, she’s moved on from the past, namely her messy divorce from her ex-husband Benny (Treat Williams), but old habits die very hard.

Last Thursday’s episode ended in a cliffhanger with Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide jumping off a building roof amid flames. The show is now on hiatus until after the Olympics, returning on March 1.

Delaney played Claudia Joy Holden on all seven seasons of Lifetime’s Army Wives. She most recently recurred on Murder in the First and appeared in Netflix miniseries To Appomattox. She’s repped by Zero Gravity Management.