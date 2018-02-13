A new firefighter is headed to Firehouse 51. Stitchers alum Damon Dayoub is set for a multi-episode arc on Season 6 of NBC’s hit drama series Chicago Fire.

Dayoub will play Jake Cordova, a confident, rugged man’s man firefighter.

The most recent episode ended in a cliffhanger with Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) jumping off a building roof amid flames. The show is now on hiatus until after the Olympics, returning on March 1.

Dayoub played the series regular role of Detective Quincy Fisher on all three seasons of Freeform’s Stitchers. He also recurred on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and recently also shot a guest lead on Fox’s The Resident. Dayoub is repped by TalentWorks and Pop Art Management.