EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jeffery (NBC’s Shades of Blue) has been cast as one of three sisters at the center of the CW’s dramedy pilot Charmed, from Jane the Virgin creator-showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and CBS TV Studios. She joins Melonie Diaz, who recently was cast as another sister.

Penned by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin and created with Urman, the Charmed reboot centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.

Jeffery will play the youngest sister, Madison, a bubbly college freshman who finds witchcraft at odds with her goal of getting into a super-fun sorority. In addition to Diaz, who plays Madison’s sister Mel, Jeffery joins Ser’Darius Blain, who had been cast as the boyfriend of the third sister, Macy.

Urman, O’Toole and Rardin executive produce with Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling, who is set to direct.

The three sisters in the original series, which aired for eight seasons, were played by Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano, with Rose McGowan replacing Doherty after Season 3, playing a new character.

Jeffery has been a series regular for the first three seasons of NBC’s drama series Shades of Blue, playing Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Cristina Santos. The series is yet to get a Season 3 premiere date. Its fate beyond that is unclear, but I hear Jeffery has been released to do Charmed and could appear in up to four episodes of Shades of Blue as a guest star should it go to a fourth season.

Later this year, Jeffery will star in Hulu feature comedy Daphne & Velma as Daphne opposite Sarah Gilman as Velma. Her TV credits include the highly rated Disney Channel movie Descendants, a major recurring role on the first season of Fox’s Wayward Pines and a series regular role on the DirecTV series Rogue.

Jeffery is repped by Alchemy Entertainment, Play Mgt. and Ziffren Brittenham.

