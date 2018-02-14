Jumani: Welcome To The Jungle‘s Ser’Darius Blain is set as a co-lead in the CW’s Charmed “feminist” reboot dramedy pilot, from Jane the Virgin creator/showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman.

The new Charmed script, penned by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin and created with Urman, is set in present time. Per the CW, “this fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

Blain will play Galvin, the ideal boyfriend, funny, mellow, in touch with his emotions, totally on board to follow his lady across the country for her dream job. An aspiring filmmaker who has yet to catch the break he’s sure is just around the corner.

Urman, O’Toole and Rardin executive produce with Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling who is set to direct.

The original series, created by Constance M. Burge and produced by Spelling TV and CBS TV Studios predecessor Paramount TV, aired on the WB for eight seasons. The high-rated show about a trio of sisters who are good witches underwent a casting change, with original cast member Shannen Doherty replaced after Season 3 by Rose McGowan, who joined co-leads Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano.

Blain was most recently seen as Young Fridge (a role he shared with Kevin Hart) in Sony’s blockbuster film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which has grossed over $883 million worldwide. He is repped by Paradigm and Grandview.