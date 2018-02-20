Melonie Diaz (The Breaks) has been cast as one of three sisters at the center of the CW’s dramedy pilot Charmed, from Jane the Virgin creator-showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and CBS TV Studios.

Penned by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin and created with Urman, the Charmed reboot pis set in the present. Per the CW, “this fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

Diaz will play Mel, a passionate, outspoken activist who loses her way in the wake of family tragedy. She joins Ser’Darius Blain, who has been cast as the boyfriend of Mel’s sister Macy.

Urman, O’Toole and Rardin executive produce with Ben Silverman and Brad Silberling, who is set to direct.

The three sisters in the original series, which aired for eight seasons, were played by Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano, with Rose McGowan replacing Doherty after Season 3, playing a new character.

Diaz has been seen in MGM’s thriller The Belko Experiment, directed by Greg McLean, and will be onscreen this spring in the Nash Edgerton-directed Amazon feature Gringo, opposite David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron and Joel Edgerton. Her TV credits include VH1 series The Breaks and the Duplass brothers’ HBO series Room 104.

She’s repped by Gersh, Thruline Entertainment and Morris Yorn.

