The first major documentary about the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal is set to air next week. Channel 4 is to air Working with Weinstein on February 20 at 10pm.

The documentary explores Weinstein’s relationship with the UK film business and “meets people who worked with Weinstein across 30 years of British film and investigates how we kept his accusers quiet for decades”.

The film, which has been produced by Tigerlily Productions, the film and TV production company set up by Natasha Dack-Ojumu and Nikki Parrott, will air as part of C4’s current affairs strand Dispatches. The documentary was commissioned by Siobhan Sinnerton Commissioning Editor, News and Current Affairs and Dorothy Byrne, Head of News and Current Affairs at Channel 4.

Tigerlilly’s film will examine the allegations against Weinstein – more than 80 women have accused him of various inappropriate behavior ranging from rape to sexual assault through to intimidation and bullying. It will focus on his involvement with the British film industry and its culture; Weinstein had close ties to the UK and regularly produced and acquired films with UK filmmakers. Weinstein is also the subject of an investigation by Scotland Yard – titled Operation Kaguyak – with numerous attacks alleged to have happened in London.

Elsewhere, Simon and Jonathan Chinn’s Lightbox Media is making a 90-minute doc for the BBC, which is expected to air later this year.