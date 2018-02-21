Alex Mahon, Chief Executive of British broadcaster Channel 4, is to give a keynote address at Mip Formats, the annual non-scripted side of the Cannes TV event.

Mahon, who joined C4 at the end of last year, will outline the broadcaster’s non-scripted strategy as it looks to bolster its entertainment and late-night programming output. In December,she said that she wanted to put more money into 11 PM, a lot which previously aired series such as The Word and The Girlie Show. It is currently developing a satirical series with Ronan Farrow, the New Yorker journalist who exposed Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump, and The Daily Show co-creator Madeleine Smithberg, for this slot. The 30-minute show, which had a working title of Cocks News, will offer a satirical take on the UK as seen through the eyes of America and is produced by Canadian indie Soshefeigh Media out of LA.

Mahon previously ran Shine Group, where she oversaw the global roll-out of formats including MasterChef and The Biggest Loser as well as scripted remakes of Broadchurch, which was adapted in the U.S. as Gracepoint. She will be in conversation with Gary Carter, her former Shine colleague, who is now non-exec director of Helsinki-based creative content agency KLOK and afterwards will receive the International Formats Gold Award during a gala dinner, presented by the Format Recognition and Protection Association (FRAPA).

Separately, Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, will also deliver a keynote address at the April event. She will give her view on the future of un-scripted formats and will discuss being in charge of formats such as Strictly Come Dancing, The Apprentice and Top Gear.

The theme of this year’s Mip Formats is ‘Formats industry disrupted: preparing for the year 2020’, which will explore how broadcasters and producers are forging new alliances as well as the impending challenges brought on by SVOD, social media, branding, VR and blockchain.

Other speakers expected in Cannes include Mike Beale, Managing Director ITVS Nordics and Global Creative Network, ITV Studios, Lisa Perrin, CEO Creative Networks, Endemol Shine Group, John Pollak, President, Worldwide Television Electus International, Tom Wright, CEO, Vertical Networks and Isaac Li, Director of Media Acquisition & Cooperation, Alibaba.