Screen Media has picked up worldwide rights to Change In The Air, a drama from first-time director Dianne Dreyer and starring recent Golden Globe-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Mary Beth Hurt, Aidan Quinn, Macy Gray, M. Emmet Walsh, Seth Gilliam, and Olympia Dukakis. After finalizing the deal during EFM in Berlin, Screen Media will release the pic in theaters sometime this year.

Written by Audra Gorman, the story follows a beguiling young woman (Brosnahan) who moves in next door, and awakens a quiet neighborhood, bringing people face to face with their secrets and, ultimately, themselves.

Benjamin Cox’s Red Square Pictures produced the film in association with M.Y.R.A. Entertainment, Fish Hook Media, and Home Plate Pictures. Dreyer, who worked as a script supervisor on titles like The English Patient, Air Force One, and You’ve Got Mail, served as exec producer on the film, along with Gorman, Margarethe Baillou, and Allan Neuwirth.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle from Screen Media, and by Cox on behalf of the filmmakers.

Kevin Iwashina and Preferred Content repped sales on the film.