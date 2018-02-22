Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins made history during the women’s cross country skiing today during the team sprint freestyle race at the Pyeongchang Games, winning the first gold medal in the sport since 1976 when Bill Koch took home the silver. Randall and Diggins were ecstatic for the win but commentator Chad Salmela seemed to be more excited. In fact, he nearly lost it.

In the final nail-biting moments of the race, Salmela was doing commentary alongside Steve Schlanger. What started off as normal excitement turned into a screamfest of wild pandemonium.

“They’re all completely gassed!” Salmela exclaimed “They’ve given it everything on the klaebo bakken. Stina Nilsson leading Jessie Diggins into the final turn. Can Diggins answer?”

At first, I thought he was making up words, but it turns out that a “klaebo bakken” is a steep hill named after Norwegian skier Johannes Klaebo who has conquered the incline during the games.

He then went from excitement to full-out, vocal-bruising screaming as Diggins made the final stretch and with each screeching “YES!” he nearly blew a gasket. Watch the video below…and make sure you turn your volume up.

This is what history looks and sounds like. @jessdiggs and @kikkanimal win @TeamUSA's first ever gold medal in cross-country skiing. You'll want your sound up for this… pic.twitter.com/86PQ4KQaH3 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2018

Here are some reactions from around the Internet of Salmela enthusiasm.

If you missed the amazing #CrossCountrySkiing #gold for #teamusa earlier, it is coming up next on NBC. You are not going to want to miss the call from @SteveSchlanger and @ChadSalmela. — Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) February 22, 2018

Jesus that’s a whole lotta screaming there, cross-country skiing announcer. — Jerry Wofford (@jerrywofford) February 22, 2018

This Olympic cross-country skiing announcer’s voice needs to crack just one more time. — Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) February 22, 2018