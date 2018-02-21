Awards season’s most well-designed and styled evening is set to take place tonight with the 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards, which celebrates excellence in film, TV and short-form costume design. The ceremony takes place tonight at the Beverly Hilton and we will be giving live coverage of the event.

Hosted this year by Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez, the CDG Awards will honor excellence on the big and small screen in separate categories including contemporary, period and fantasy/sci-fi categories. No project can get multiple nominations and the field includes some titles that have been getting plenty of attention during awards season including The Shape of Water, Lady Bird, I, Tonya, Get Out, and Dunkirk. But all eyes will be on Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread — mainly because it is a film about meticulous fashion designer played by Daniel Day-Lewis. Costume designer Mark Bridges worked on the film and he has an impressive track record, having won an Oscar for The Artist in 2012.

On the flip side, there are plenty of other films and TV shows that haven’t been in the awards season spotlight that are getting their due for their snazzy costume design including Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Murder on the Orient Express, GLOW, The Crown, Feud, among many others.

Read our live updates below in the live blog where we will be posting winners and notable moments from the ceremony.