Awards season’s most well-designed and styled evening is set to take place tonight with the 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards, which celebrates excellence in film, TV and short-form costume design. The ceremony takes place tonight at the Beverly Hilton and we will be giving live coverage of the event.
Hosted this year by Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez, the CDG Awards will honor excellence on the big and small screen in separate categories including contemporary, period and fantasy/sci-fi categories. No project can get multiple nominations and the field includes some titles that have been getting plenty of attention during awards season including The Shape of Water, Lady Bird, I, Tonya, Get Out, and Dunkirk. But all eyes will be on Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread — mainly because it is a film about meticulous fashion designer played by Daniel Day-Lewis. Costume designer Mark Bridges worked on the film and he has an impressive track record, having won an Oscar for The Artist in 2012.
On the flip side, there are plenty of other films and TV shows that haven’t been in the awards season spotlight that are getting their due for their snazzy costume design including Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Murder on the Orient Express, GLOW, The Crown, Feud, among many others.
Read our live updates below in the live blog where we will be posting winners and notable moments from the ceremony.
Johnston was the costume designer on Forrest Gump and Lincoln, which both stars Sally Field.
Well this was a pleasant surprise…
Surprise! @sally_field takes the stage to present Joanna Johnston with the #CDGA20 Career Achievement Award! pic.twitter.com/PeesXQKzwS
Kennedy praises her frequent costume designer collaborator Johnston for her “instinctive grasp of the vital role of costume design.”
She was nominated for a CDGA in 2003 for ABout a Boy and then again in 2013 for Lincoln.
Joanna Johnston is a two-time Oscar nominee. She received nods for Allied and Lincoln.
Last award of the night…
The incredible Kathleen Kennedy is here to present the Career Achievement Award to Oscar-nominated costume designer Joanna Johnston! #CDGA20 pic.twitter.com/YcLH7bMEkq
This is Sequeira’s first CDGA nomination and win!
Was honestly surprised that Shape of Water won. I was expecting Phantom Thread to win considering it’s a movie about fashion and all.
“I truly have nothing prepared, my apologies,” Sequeira joked. “I just want to say, all of this is a gift. There are so many people in the world that work an entire lifetime hating what they do.. and we get to do what we love.”
(By the way…Rufus Sewell presented the award for Excellence in Period Film)
WINNER
Excellence in Period Film
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira
Hemming won a CDGA in 2009 for The Dark Knight and was nominated twice before that. She also won an Oscar in 2000 for Topsy-Turvy.
WINNER
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming
Up next is… Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film presented by Tony Hale and Anna Camp.
Washington, “I don’t really know who a character is until I know what shoes she wears… I have relied on the wisdom and genius of costume designers my whole career.”
And here’s some video of Washington praising Paolo.
Spotlight Award recipient @kerrywashington shows some love for Scandal costume designer @LynPaolo #CDGA20 pic.twitter.com/tnLccYpAaT
Side note: Lyn Paolo has been nominated three times for CDGAs; once for The West Wing and twice for Scandal.
Seriously, here she is accepting the Spotlight Award.
“I don’t know who a character is until I know what shoes she wears.” –@kerrywashington accepting the Spotlight Award at #CDGA20 #KerryWashington pic.twitter.com/NwM3JtiE4J
.@kerrywashington receiving her Spotlight Award at #CDGA20 pic.twitter.com/4nTKUpVGNU
Lyn Paolo, Scandal’s costume designer, getting emotional “I have had a great seven seasons with Ms. Washington. You would all be blessed to work with her if you get the opportunity… I’m sad it’s over. You love of costumes and the process of storytelling, all that is self-evident in your body of work…I can’t wait to see what you do next.”
Kerry Washington on the CDGA red carpet tonight.
This year’s Spotlight Award honoree, Kerry Washington. #CostumeDesignersGuild #CDG892 #CDGA20 pic.twitter.com/zRjyOJ3vt1
Needless to say, this Spotlight Award has a glamorous track record…especially now with the the gorgeous Kerry Washington.
The year before Collins was the immaculate Cate Blanchett.
Last year’s honoree was Lily Collins.
“When I grow up I want to be just like Kerry Washingon. But there’s a big problem, she just too much… she’s the most genuine person in this business and just a kickass woman,” lauded Longoria.
She’s presenting Kerry Washington with the Spotlight Award, which honors an actor whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design.
Eva Longoria is presenting the next statue
Taking a moment to thank the sponsors: Rodriguez thanked Amazon Prime “who I have to thank for making lose a month of my life binging The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
The win for the figure skating centric film is appropriate considering we are neck deep in the Olympics.
This is Johnson’s first CDGA nom and win! She was also nominated for a BAFTA for I, Tonya.
WINNER
Excellence in Contemporary Film
I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson
.@GraceandFrankie’s @LilyTomlin, @BrooklynDecker, and @MrsJuneDiane are presenting the #CDGA20 award for Excellence in Contemporary Film! #costumedesign pic.twitter.com/YBA1dYNpOE
They certainly are breezing through this ceremony!
WINNER
Excellence in Short Form Design
P!NK: “Beautiful Trauma”, Music Video – Kim Bowen
Up next is…Excellence in Short Form Design presented by Sarah Hyland.
“Costumes are a way we present ourselves to the world and engage in who we are so it can’t be a blank statement… It this sacred partner where you help the story and the actor. “
“It is always about story and character.” – @RealGDT #CDGA20 pic.twitter.com/xDkhmxH383
Come to think of it, I’m pretty sure all of del Toro’s films have awesome costume designers.
Del Toro’s 2016 film Crimson Peak earned a CGDA nomination for costume designer Kate Hawley.
Del Toro: I very fortunate to be here and I’m very fortunate that this is not the production design guild. I’d be much less popular, he said, aadmitting” I can be a bastard sometimes”
Luis Sequeira previously worked with del Toro on the FX series The Strain.
Luis Sequeira, the costume designer of Shape Of Water, takes the stage to thanks Del Toro “for allowing me to be but a brush on your canvas”
The award recognizes a person’s support of Costume Design and creative partnerships with Costume Designers. Last year’s honoree was Meryl Streep.
Del Toro is being honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award.
Doug Jones from The Shape Of Water is on deck to honor Guillermo Del Toro. “I have had the pleasure of playing eleven of his creatures.”
This is Petrie’s CDGA nomination and win!
Jane Petrie’s past work includes Black Mirror and War Machine.
WINNER
Excellence in Period Television
The Crown – Jane Petrie
Next up is… Excellence in Period Television presented by Star Trek Discovery‘s Wilson Cruz and Sonequa Martin-Green.
She is essentially slaying the costume game when it comes to royal-wear.
“I’m proud to wear black and I’m proud of the movement.” Clapton said, adding “we need to examine bullying and misogynistic bullying,” which costume designers experience all too open she points out.
She also is a four-time Emmy winner, winning three times for GoT and another trophy for The Crown.
Clapton has previously won two CDGAs for Game of Thrones.
WINNER:
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton
Kaela Settle and Colton haynes are presenting Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
Mark Hamill introducing John Mollo.
The Force is strong tonight. @HamillHimself inducts #StarWars costume designer John Mollo into the Hall of Fame! #CDGA20 pic.twitter.com/MYnSiuXP3f
“John’s hallmark was authenticity, and it shows through everything he designs… John was a force all on his own. Well done my friend.”
Mollo Won an Oscar in 1978 for his costume design for Star Wars and again in 1983 for Gandhi.
It’s appropriate that Luke Skywalker honor Star Wars costume designer John Mollo for the CDGA Hall of Fame.
“Ruth Carter, remember me!” Schpak jokes as she mentions the Black Panther designers in her speech.
Schpak receiving her award from Salvador Perez.
It’s @cdglocal892 President @mrsalperez presenting the Distinguished Service Award to Maggie Schpak of Metal Arts Studio! #CDGA20 pic.twitter.com/Q4PYcH7o4B
Schpak worked on pieces worn by Vulcans in the earlier Star Trek movies.
“I really thought I was just going to get a little plaque, this is really cool,” says Schpak during her acceptance speech.
This year’s Distinguished Service Award is going to jeweler and metalworker Maggie Schpak. The award recognizes a person whose specialties and talents contribute to the craft and art of costume design.
CDG president Salvador Perez addresses the crowd: “Our government is trying to disband unions but we must stand together”
She was also previously nominated for a CDGA for her work on Westworld, Pan Am, and Masters of Sex.
Ane Crabtree was also nominated for an Emmy for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale.
“Damnit I wanted to be awesome up here” Carbtree says, stunned at her win.
First winner of the evening:
Excellence in Contemporary Television
The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree
Rachel Brosnahan and Marin Hinkle give out the first award.
Last year La La Land and Hidden Figures won CDG Awards, but the Oscar went to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
Scoring a CDG Award doesn’t necessarily mean a guaranteed Oscar win — but it doesn’t hurt. The guild’s film winners only have struck Oscar gold in nine of the CDG Awards’ 18 years.
Rachel Sage Kunin has also done costume design for Dallas and Longmire.
…and as we all know, Rodriguez won a Golden Globe for her role in Jane the Virgin in 2015.
She gives a heartfelt shoutout to her Jane The Virgin costume designer Rachel Sage Kunin, who dressed her for tonight.
Gina Rodriguez at tonight’s CDGA red carpet:
Our host for this evening’s #CDGA20 is actress, philanthropist, and producer @HereIsGina! pic.twitter.com/yBv8ro4Gcu
“Costumes bring characters to life and help in finding and discovering who those characters are”
…she also stars in Alex Garland’s forthcoming sci-fi pic Annihilation.
Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez has taken the stage to open the event.
Amanda N’Duka is on the scene!
We’re live at the 20th annual CDG Awards!