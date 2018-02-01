The prospect of a CBS-Viacom reunion moved a small step closer to reality today as the companies announced that their respective boards of directors have formed special committees to evaluate a potential merger.

Both companies cautioned investors that there can be no assurance that a transaction between the former corporate office mates will occur, and both companies’ independent boards and shareholders would have to climb aboard. But Shari Redstone has been working behind the scenes to push for talks to re-unite the companies, in hopes of positioning the media properties for the future.

Redstone’s National Amusements, which owns a controlling stake in both media companies and 80% of their Class A shares, applauded the start of formal start of merger talks. “National Amusements supports the processes announced by CBS and Viacom to evaluate a combination of the two companies, which we believe has the potential to drive significant, long-term shareholder value,” the company said in a statement. “National Amusements does not currently intend to make any further comments regarding the process.”

CBS and Viacom called off merger talks in 2016. But the media landscape has evolved dramatically since then, primarily due to the proposed mega-mergers of AT&T and Time Warner and Disney and Fox. Industry observers believe that size and heft are essential for media companies to compete with tech giants, which are increasingly making inroads in entertainment.

Veteran media analyst Rich Greenfield of BTIG sees CBS having little choice but to bulk up to have the financial wherewithal to successfully compete for professional sports rights, the linchpin of the traditional TV bundle.

“Unless CBS scales up meaningfully in the next couple of years, [CBS CEO Leslie] Moonves may have to start facing up to the reality of what he currently sees as unimaginable – the loss of NFL programming (current contract expires in 2022),” Greenfield wrote. “And without Sunday afternoon NFL programming, it is very hard to envision CBS maintaining its retransmission consent fees at a level anywhere near where they are today, let alone the growth investors are expecting in retrans over the next several years.”

Monday Night Football; or NBC trying to lay claim to Sunday afternoon games. Disney, Comcast and AT&T would all dwarf a standalone CBS in terms of scale. And then there are the digital goliaths such as YouTube, which this week announced it had Greenfield notes that it’s not hard to imagine a a combined AT&T-Time Warner making a bid forNight Football; or NBC trying to lay claim toafternoon games. Disney, Comcast and AT&T would all dwarf a standalone CBS in terms of scale. And then there are the digital goliaths such as YouTube, which this week announced it had secured rights to carry live professional soccer games for the newly formed Los Angeles MLS team.

The most likely dance partner, Greenfield concludes, is its former corporate spouse, Viacom, with its complimentary media holdings.

The two companies initially got together in a historic combination in 2000, parting ways again in 2006, having witnessed the downside of massive roll-ups that went south, the classic case being AOL Time Warner. Since then, their fortunes have diverged, with CBS running the dominant broadcast network, a profitable studio business and group of local stations, among other assets. Viacom’s cable portfolio, while full of household names like Nickelodeon and MTV, remains widely carried but has seen secular declines in ratings in recent years as consumers enjoy an array of competing entertainment options.

Viacom also has faced extra turmoil this decade, ousting former CEO Philippe Dauman, who was once the protege of Shari Redstone’s father, Sumner, in 2016. Dauman’s exit came amid a blitz of legal acrimony and scandal surrounding Redstone, who is now 94.

Bob Bakish, a low-key international exec who took the reins as CEO in December 2016, has been widely credited with stabilizing Viacom and appears to be in position to become a top executive of a recombined entity should a deal come to pass. The presumed uber-boss of a reunified company, however, would still be Moonves, who has compiled one of the most impressive track records in media over the past several decades.

Sentiment on Wall Street has been building toward a deal ever since word surfaced in January that Shari Redstone was encouraging a restart to talks.

This morning, UBS analyst John Hodulik issued a report including models for what the combined entity would look like. “We believe there would be opportunities for operational synergies, including CBS’s strong affiliate leverage (#1 network on TV in total viewers) helping to increase Viacom’s distribution and incorporating Viacom’s advanced advertising capabilities across CBS properties,” he wrote. “Content produced by CBS and Viacom is also complimentary (Viacom’s younger audience and film studio with CBS’s older audiences and TV production), giving the combined entity more scale and breadth of content offerings.”