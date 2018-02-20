CBS has ordered 10 episodes of TKO (working title), an obstacle course competition reality series with a twist, from Survivor executive producer Mark Burnett and MGM Television, for premiere this summer.

TKO joins CBS’ recent series order to The World’s Best, a global talent competition series from Burnett and fellow reality heavyweight Mike Darnell as the network, home of long-running hits Survivor, Big Brother and The Amazing Race, clearly is ramping up its unscripted portfolio.

TKO (wt) is an original format created by Steve Hughes and Sean Kelly of Shaggy Entertainment that is reminiscent of Legoland water rides. It features one player racing through daunting obstacles while the other contestants are manning battle stations along the course, firing over-the-top projectiles in an attempt to knock them off and slow them down. It’s a physical and funny “us versus them” scenario, with the top two players advancing to the final showdown to face off for a cash prize.

“Mark Burnett is a master at creating exciting competitions that make for entertaining television,” said Sharon Vuong, SVP, Alternative Programming for CBS. “We are thrilled to partner with him and his team on this wild and fun summer series.”

Last summer, CBS launched game show Candy Crush, which is not expected to come back.

TKO will be produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM. Burnett, President MGM Television Group and Digital, and Barry Poznick, President, Unscripted Television, MGM, are executive producers.

“TKO is unlike any other competition show on television. It’s an obstacle course meets dodgeball. It will create amazing viral moments,” said Burnett. “I’ve got a great history with CBS, and I’m excited to be premiering this summer.”