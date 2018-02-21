CBS Corporation today announced the launch of Eye Speak, a program designed to promote female empowerment, growth, and opportunity for women at CBS and the entertainment industry as a whole.

CBS Television Studios will kick off the event on March 14 in Los Angeles with a panel of strong female voices who work both in front of and behind the camera. They include: Maria Bello (NCIS), Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery), Sara Ramirez (Madam Secretary), Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin), Lori McCreary (Madam Secretary), Aline Brosh McKenna (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin). Panelists will share their personal stories and how each is helping to move the conversation forward.

The launch event will be in concert with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the #SeeHer campaign, which aims to portray girls and women accurately in media.

CBS also plans to host events throughout the year, including mentorship programs and fireside chats for employees at various CBS campuses. In addition, CBS All Access’ The Good Fight will host a special season two premiere screening at The Wing in New York on February 26, along with a panel featuring series’ stars Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, executive producer/showrunner Michelle King, and Brooke Kennedy, who serves as an executive producer and director.

Eye Speak was conceived and developed by colleagues at CBS Television Studios, CBS Entertainment Diversity and Inclusion, CBS Corporate Communications and CBS Sales.