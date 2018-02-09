Cathy Moriarty, recently seen in Sundance standout Patti Cake$, and Battlestar Galactica alum Michael Trucco have joined Robyn Lively and Shanola Hampton in the indie pic Through the Glass Darkly. The psychological thriller is being directed by Lauren Fash from a script she co-wrote with Susan Graham.

The film follows Charlie (Lively), a 43-year-old woman recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease who lives in small-town Georgia. When Elodie Carmichael, granddaughter of town matriarch Sherry Carmichael (Moriarty), goes missing, paranoia shakes the core of this sleepy community, reviving old ghosts and long-buried secrets.

Trucco plays her Sherry Carmichael’s son, Trip Carmichael.

Graham also is producing the project via However Productions, along with Autumn Bailey-Ford of Autumn Bailey Entertainment, and Carmella Casinelli from Bon Aire Productions. Exec producers are Stacey Davis and Jim Rine.

Moriarty, an Oscar nominee for her role in the Robert De Niro-Martin Scorsese film Raging Bull, is repped by Justice & Ponder and Felker Toczek. Trucco is repped by UTA and McKeon/Myones Management.