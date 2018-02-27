Former Feed the Beast star Lorenza Izzo is set for a recurring role opposite Tara Lynne Barr on the fourth and final season of Hulu’s Casual.

Izzo will play Tathiana, a friend that Laura (Tara Lynne Barr) met traveling.

Casual, co-produced by Lionsgate and Right of Way, is created by Zander Lehmann, and executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann and Helen Estabrook. Stars Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey, Tara Lynne Barr, Nyasha Hatendi, and Julie Berman will return for the fourth and final season, which is currently in production in Los Angeles.

Izzo played Pillar Herrera on AMC’s Feed the Beast and guest-starred on Hulu’s Dimension 404. Izzo is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

All episodes of the fourth season of Casual will premiere July 31 on Hulu. Lionsgate serves as international distributor for the series.