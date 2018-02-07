UPDATE: Steve Wynn announced today that he has resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts, according to the Associated Press. His departure comes after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

“In the last couple of weeks, I have found myself the focus of an avalanche of negative publicity,” said the casino mogul in a written statement. “As I have reflected upon the environment this has created — one in which a rush to judgment takes precedence over everything else, including the facts — I have reached the conclusion I cannot continue to be effective in my current roles.”

PREVIOUS January 27, 2018: Steve Wynn has resigned from his position as the Republican National Committee’s finance chairman, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has announced.

“Today I accepted Steve Wynn’s resignation as Republican National Committee Finance Chair,” McDaniel said in a statement. The Las Vegas Wynn Resorts casino billionaire – selected by President Donald Trump to the finance chairmanship – was the subject of a Wall Street Journal expose Friday in which he was accused of sexual misconduct by numerous female employees.

Wynn has denied the allegations, calling them “preposterous.”

Yesterday, Fox News confirmed that Wynn would no longer make appearances on its The Wise Guys program. “We will not be booking Steve Wynn on any potential future installments of ‘The Wise Guys,’ if it moves forward beyond a one-off special,” Fox said in a statement.

The WSJ report, based on dozens of interviews, included allegations that the 76-year-old Wynn harassed massage therapists he employed and forced one resort staff member to have sex with him.

Wynn released a statement to the press Friday saying, in part, “The instigation of these accusations is the continued work of my ex-wife Elaine Wynn, with whom I am involved in a terrible and nasty lawsuit.”