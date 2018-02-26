EXCLUSIVE: Another piece of Captain Marvel casting has fallen into place. Humans star Gemma Chan is set to play Minn-Erva in the Disney/Marvel superhero movie that stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Per the comics-verse, Minn-Erva (aka Doctor Minerva) is a Kree geneticist and spy.

Plot details are being kept underwraps for the first female-led superhero project under Disney’s MCU. It will center on Danvers, an Air Force pilot who debuted in the comics in 1968 as a human companion to the original Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell). When her DNA was fused with that of an alien during an accident, the resulting alteration imbued her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection and flight. Minn-Erva has similar powers.

Chan is best known for AMC/Channel4’s Humans with Season 3 due later this year. This summer, she’ll star opposite Constance Wu in Warner Bros’ adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel, Crazy Rich Asians. Next up, Chan will be in Focus Features’ Mary Queen Of Scots, opposite Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan. She’s also in Intrigo: Dear Agnes directed by Daniel Alfredson for Enderby Entertainment and distributed by Fox. Chan is repped by Sally Long-Innes at Independent Talent Group in the UK, UTA in the U.S. and Prosper PR.

Also in the Captain Marvel cast are Jude Law, Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn who is understood to be taking on a lead villain role. As announced at Comic-Con in July, Captain Marvel will take place in the 90s before other MCU films, with the green-skinned extraterrestrial humanoid Skrulls as the main villains.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are directing with domestic release set for March 8, 2019. International rollout begins March 6. The most recent Captain Marvel script was written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet with previous drafts penned by Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman. Marvel’s Kevin Feige is producing.