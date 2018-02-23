The 2017-18 TV season is past the midpoint, so it’s time to check the cancellation and renewal scorecard. Here is a list of broadcast network series and their status going forward. Are your favorite shows on the bubble, looking good for renewal, unlikely to go forward or is their fate undetermined? Find out below. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We will update this post as news comes in from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW.
ABC
Drama
Designated Survivor (safe bet for renewal)
The Good Doctor (safe bet for renewal)
Grey’s Anatomy (likely to be renewed through 2019-20 season)
How to Get Away with Murder (safe bet for renewal)
Inhumans (unlikely to be renewed)
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (on the bubble)
Once Upon a Time (canceled; ending after current season)
Quantico
Scandal (canceled; ending after current season)
Somewhere Between
Comedy
American Housewife (safe bet for renewal)
Black-ish (safe bet for renewal)
Fresh Off the Boat (safe bet for renewal)
The Goldbergs (safe bet for renewal)
The Mayor (pulled from schedule, unofficially canceled)
The Middle (canceled; ending after current season)
Modern Family (renewed)
Speechless (safe bet for renewal)
Reality/unscripted/game
America’s Funniest Home Videos
The Bachelor (safe bet for renewal)
The Bachelorette (safe bet for renewal)
Bachelor in Paradise
Celebrity Family Feud
Dancing with the Stars (safe bet for renewal)
The Gong Show (renewed; airdate TBA)
The Great American Baking Show (canceled)
The Great Christmas Light Fight
Match Game
Shark Tank (safe bet for renewal)
Steve Harvey’s Funderdome
The $100,000 Pyramid
To Tell the Truth
The Toy Box
CBS
Drama
Blue Bloods (safe bet for renewal)
Bull (safe bet for renewal)
Code Black
Criminal Minds (on the bubble)
Hawaii Five-0 (lookimg good)
Elementary (on the bubble)
MacGyver (safe bet for renewal)
Madam Secretary (safe bet for renewal)
NCIS (safe bet for renewal)
NCIS: Los Angeles (safe bet for renewal)
NCIS: New Orleans (safe bet for renewal)
Ransom (renewed for 2018-19 season)
Salvation
Scorpion (on the bubble)
SEAL Team (safe bet for renewal)
S.W.A.T. (safe bet for renewal)
Zoo (canceled)
Comedy
The Big Bang Theory (renewed through 2018-19 season)
Kevin Can Wait (safe bet for renewal)
Life in Pieces (safe bet for renewal)
Man with a Plan (looking good)
Mom (safe bet for renewal)
9JKL (not expected to be renewed)
Superior Donuts (on the bubble)
Young Sheldon (renewed for 2018-19 season)
Reality/unscripted/sports
The Amazing Race (safe bet for renewal)
Big Brother (safe bet for renewal)
Celebrity Big Brother
Survivor (safe bet for renewal)
Thursday Night Football (moving to Fox in 2018)
Undercover Boss
Fox
Drama
Empire (safe bet for renewal)
Gotham (looking good)
The Exorcist (unlikely to be renewed)
The Gifted (renewed)
Lethal Weapon (safe bet for renewal)
Lucifer (looking good)
The Orville (renewed)
9-1-1 (renewed for 2018-19 season)
The Resident
Star (safe bet for renewal)
Comedy
Bob’s Burgers (renewed)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (safe bet for renewal)
Family Guy (renewed)
Ghosted (on the bubble)
The Last Man on Earth
LA to Vegas (looking good)
The Mick (safe bet for renewal)
New Girl (canceled)
The Simpsons (renewed through 2018-19 season)
Reality/unscripted
American Grit
Beat Shazam
The Four: Battle For Stardom (renewed for 2018-19 season)
The F Word
Hell’s Kitchen (renewed through 2018-19 season)
Hotel Hell
MasterChef
MasterChef Junior
Love Connection (renewed for summer 2018)
So You Think You Can Dance (renewed for summer 2018)
NBC
Drama
The Blacklist (on the bubble)
Blindspot (on the bubble)
The Brave (on the bubble)
Chicago Fire (safe bet for renewal)
Chicago Med (safe bet for renewal)
Chicago P.D. (safe bet for renewal)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (safe bet for renewal)
Law & Order: True Crime
Midnight, Texas (renewed for 2018-19 season)
The Night Shift (canceled)
Shades of Blue
Taken (on the bubble)
This Is Us (renewed)
Timeless
Comedy
A.P. Bio
The Good Place (renewed for 2018-19 season)
Great News (ton the bubble)
Marlon (renewed)
Superstore (renewed for 2018-19 season)
Trial & Error (renewed for Season 2; no premiere date)
Will & Grace (renewed for 2018-19 season)
Reality/unscripted/sports
American Ninja Warrior (renewed; airdate TBA)
America’s Got Talent (renewed for 2018-19 season)
Better Late Than Never
Ellen’s Game of Games (renewed; airdate TBA)
Little Big Shots
Little Big Shots: Forever Young
Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge
Thursday Night Football (moving to Fox in 2018)
The Voice (safe bet for renewal)
The Wall
World of Dance (renewed for summer 2018)
The CW
Drama
Arrow (safe bet for renewal)
Black Lightning (safe bet for renewal)
Dynasty (tossup)
The Flash (safe bet for renewal)
iZombie
Legends of Tomorrow (safe bet for renewal)
The 100
The Originals (canceled)
Riverdale (safe bet for renewal)
Supergirl (safe bet for renewal)
Supernatural (safe bet for renewal)
Valor (not expected to be renewed)
Comedy
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (safe bet for renewal)
Jane the Virgin (safe bet for renewal)
Reality/unscripted
Masters of Illusion
Penn & Teller: Fool Us
Whose Line Is It Anyway?