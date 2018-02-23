The 2017-18 TV season is past the midpoint, so it’s time to check the cancellation and renewal scorecard. Here is a list of broadcast network series and their status going forward. Are your favorite shows on the bubble, looking good for renewal, unlikely to go forward or is their fate undetermined? Find out below. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We will update this post as news comes in from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW.

ABC

Drama

Designated Survivor (safe bet for renewal)

The Good Doctor (safe bet for renewal)

Grey’s Anatomy (likely to be renewed through 2019-20 season)

How to Get Away with Murder (safe bet for renewal)

Inhumans (unlikely to be renewed)

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (on the bubble)

Once Upon a Time (canceled; ending after current season)

Quantico

Scandal (canceled; ending after current season)

Somewhere Between

Comedy

American Housewife (safe bet for renewal)

Black-ish (safe bet for renewal)

Fresh Off the Boat (safe bet for renewal)

The Goldbergs (safe bet for renewal)

The Mayor (pulled from schedule, unofficially canceled)

The Middle (canceled; ending after current season)

Modern Family (renewed)

Speechless (safe bet for renewal)

Reality/unscripted/game

America’s Funniest Home Videos

The Bachelor (safe bet for renewal)

The Bachelorette (safe bet for renewal)

Bachelor in Paradise

Celebrity Family Feud

Dancing with the Stars (safe bet for renewal)

The Gong Show (renewed; airdate TBA)

The Great American Baking Show (canceled)

The Great Christmas Light Fight

Match Game

Shark Tank (safe bet for renewal)

Steve Harvey’s Funderdome

The $100,000 Pyramid

To Tell the Truth

The Toy Box

CBS

Drama

Blue Bloods (safe bet for renewal)

Bull (safe bet for renewal)

Code Black

Criminal Minds (on the bubble)

Hawaii Five-0 (lookimg good)

Elementary (on the bubble)

MacGyver (safe bet for renewal)

Madam Secretary (safe bet for renewal)

NCIS (safe bet for renewal)

NCIS: Los Angeles (safe bet for renewal)

NCIS: New Orleans (safe bet for renewal)

Ransom (renewed for 2018-19 season)

Salvation

Scorpion (on the bubble)

SEAL Team (safe bet for renewal)

S.W.A.T. (safe bet for renewal)

Zoo (canceled)

Comedy

The Big Bang Theory (renewed through 2018-19 season)

Kevin Can Wait (safe bet for renewal)

Life in Pieces (safe bet for renewal)

Man with a Plan (looking good)

Mom (safe bet for renewal)

9JKL (not expected to be renewed)

Superior Donuts (on the bubble)

Young Sheldon (renewed for 2018-19 season)

Reality/unscripted/sports

The Amazing Race (safe bet for renewal)

Big Brother (safe bet for renewal)

Celebrity Big Brother

Survivor (safe bet for renewal)

Thursday Night Football (moving to Fox in 2018)

Undercover Boss

Fox

Fox

Drama

Empire (safe bet for renewal)

Gotham (looking good)

The Exorcist (unlikely to be renewed)

The Gifted (renewed)

Lethal Weapon (safe bet for renewal)

Lucifer (looking good)

The Orville (renewed)

9-1-1 (renewed for 2018-19 season)

The Resident

Star (safe bet for renewal)

Comedy

Bob’s Burgers (renewed)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (safe bet for renewal)

Family Guy (renewed)

Ghosted (on the bubble)

The Last Man on Earth

LA to Vegas (looking good)

The Mick (safe bet for renewal)

New Girl (canceled)

The Simpsons (renewed through 2018-19 season)

Reality/unscripted

American Grit

Beat Shazam

The Four: Battle For Stardom (renewed for 2018-19 season)

The F Word

Hell’s Kitchen (renewed through 2018-19 season)

Hotel Hell

MasterChef

MasterChef Junior

Love Connection (renewed for summer 2018)

So You Think You Can Dance (renewed for summer 2018)

NBC

Drama

The Blacklist (on the bubble)

Blindspot (on the bubble)

The Brave (on the bubble)

Chicago Fire (safe bet for renewal)

Chicago Med (safe bet for renewal)

Chicago P.D. (safe bet for renewal)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (safe bet for renewal)

Law & Order: True Crime

Midnight, Texas (renewed for 2018-19 season)

The Night Shift (canceled)

Shades of Blue

Taken (on the bubble)

This Is Us (renewed)

Timeless

Comedy

A.P. Bio

The Good Place (renewed for 2018-19 season)

Great News (ton the bubble)

Marlon (renewed)

Superstore (renewed for 2018-19 season)

Trial & Error (renewed for Season 2; no premiere date)

Will & Grace (renewed for 2018-19 season)

Reality/unscripted/sports

American Ninja Warrior (renewed; airdate TBA)

America’s Got Talent (renewed for 2018-19 season)

Better Late Than Never

Ellen’s Game of Games (renewed; airdate TBA)

Little Big Shots

Little Big Shots: Forever Young

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge

Thursday Night Football (moving to Fox in 2018)

The Voice (safe bet for renewal)

The Wall

World of Dance (renewed for summer 2018)

The CW

Drama

Arrow (safe bet for renewal)

Black Lightning (safe bet for renewal)

Dynasty (tossup)

The Flash (safe bet for renewal)

iZombie

Legends of Tomorrow (safe bet for renewal)

The 100

The Originals (canceled)

Riverdale (safe bet for renewal)

Supergirl (safe bet for renewal)

Supernatural (safe bet for renewal)

Valor (not expected to be renewed)

Comedy

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (safe bet for renewal)

Jane the Virgin (safe bet for renewal)

Reality/unscripted

Masters of Illusion

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Whose Line Is It Anyway?