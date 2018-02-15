Nebraska and Django Unchained star Bruce Dern, The Reader star Lena Olin and The Knick star Juliet Rylance are to star in drama The Artist’s Wife, directed by Call Me By Your Name exec producer Tom Dolby.

The Artist’s Wife, which is produced by Dolby’s Water’s End Productions and Greyshack Films, follows Claire, played by Olin, the wife of famed artist Richard Smythson, played by Dern, who lives in the shadow of her husband. However, while preparing work for his latest exhibition, Richard is diagnosed with dementia and Claire shields his illness from the art community and tries to help him reconnect with his daughter and grandson.

The film is described as reminiscent of 45 Years and Still Alice. Dolby, best known for producing the breakout Luca Guadagnino directed film, starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet, previously directed Patricia Clarkson’s Last Weekend.

The Artist’s Wife is produce by Junebug’s Mike Ryan and Call Me By Your Name associate producers Abdi Nazemian and Susanne Filkins. It was written by Dolby, Nicole Brending, and Abdi Nazemian. Dolby is represented by UTA

Celsius Entertainment has taken international rights and is selling in Berlin.