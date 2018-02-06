Caitlin McGee has been cast opposite Brett Dier and Ana Villafañe in CBS’ multi-camera/hybrid comedy History of Them, from One Day at a Time co-creator/executive producer Gloria Calderon-Kellett, Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios. Written by Kellett and to be directed by Pam Fryman, the semi-autobiographical History of Them is a multi-cultural (Latinx & white) ensemble that revolves around two friends, Luna (Villafañe) and Adam (Dier), and how they fell in love, using the couple’s social media (Instagram/Twitter/FB) as a guide. McGee will play Skylar, Adam’s (Dier) sister, a lawyer who knows what she wants and she wants it now. McGee’s recent TV credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Chicago Med. She’s repped by Gersh and attorney Peikoff Mahan.

The Resident’s Moran Atias has booked a series regular role on NBC’s The Village pilot. Written/executive produced by Mike Daniels (The Brave, Sons of Anarchy), The Village is a sprawling ensemble drama. Despite difference in age, race, culture and lifestyle, the residents of a Manhattan apartment building find that the more their lives intertwine, the more complex and compelling their connections become, thus proving life’s challenges are better faced alongside family, even if it’s the one you make wherever you find it. Atias will play Edda, an Iranian immigrant who gets detained by ICE for having fraudulent citizenship papers. Atias, who starred as Leila Al-Fayeed on FX’s Tyrant is currently a series regular on Fox’s new medical drama series The Resident. She also had a major role on Fox’s 24: Legacy.