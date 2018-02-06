CAA has made a change in the Beijing office. Daniel Manwaring has been named the head of agency’s China’s Motion Pictures group replacing Jonah Greenberg who will now become a producer and a client. Manwaring has been with CAA since 2012 and was splitting his time between L.A. and China.

CAA

Now based in the agency’s Beijing office, Manwaring will continue to work in close collaboration with agents in Los Angeles and elsewhere to build out opportunities for local and international clients. While Greenberg is starting up Salty Pictures, a production company focused on local-language content.

Manwaring has worked closely with the company’s Media Finance team, and CAA’s Beijing office, helping to serve as a bridge to and within the Chinese film market. The agency said that the group has directed more than half-a-billion dollars in Chinese capital in English.

Prior to joining CAA in 2005, Greenberg served as a producer with Beijing-based Ming Productions. He and Salty Pictures will be represented by CAA’s Media Finance group.

CAA’s Beijing office, established nearly 13 years ago, represents many of the most accomplished actors, directors, writers, and producers from Mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, including Zhang Yimou, Jackie Chan, Lin Chi-ling, Fan Bingbing, and Donnie Yen, among others.