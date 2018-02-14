Pure Imaginations Studios is expanding its push into original content creation, hiring former Bunim/Murray Productions executive John P. Roberts as its first-ever Chief Content Officer.

Roberts, who led digital operations for Bunim/Murray Productions, will shepherd Pure Imagination’s push into sourcing, developing and producing original premium content across multiple platforms. Roberts will be based in the company’s Los Angeles headquarters, and will report to Joshua Wexler, Pure Imagination Studios co-founder and CEO.

The company says Roberts’ hire signals Pure Imagination’s move into boosting original content creation and puts them in a strong position to roll out their own original slate in film, television, digital, virtual reality and emerging platforms.

“John is a smart and strategic thinker with a great eye for developing content,” says Wexler. “His knowledge, experience and relationships will accelerate our efforts in creating and producing original television, film and digital content that will appeal to a diverse audience on all distribution platforms.”

“Content distribution is going through significant changes,” added Roberts. “Platforms like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Hulu and Netflix have all become big disruptors. Pure Imagination is positioned to produce feature animation, television and live-action content for all. We built a micro-studio that will enable us to produce quality content quickly and cost effectively, whether it be for original concepts or for work-for-hire opportunities.”

Roberts, a four-time Emmy nominee in the Interactive Television category, previously developed new digital and commercial business opportunities for Endemol in North America. He also built NewsCorp’s first digital media initiatives, including FX, Fox Broadcasting, Fox Sports and Fox Kids; created and served as executive producer for GSN’s successful foray into interactive and live late night programming; revamped Lucasfilm’s digital media strategy and was part of the executive launch team for The Hub network, a joint venture between Discovery Communications and Hasbro.