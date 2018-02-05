Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Alec Baldwin have signed on for thriller Motherless Brooklyn, written and directed by Edward Norton, who is also starring in it. Currently shooting in New York City, the film’s ensemble cast includes Cherry Jones, Ethan Suplee, Leslie Mann, Josh Pais, Fisher Stevens, Michael K. Williams, and Robert Wisdom as well as previously announced Willem Dafoe

Inspired by Jonathan Lethem’s novel of the same name, the pic, set in 1950s NY, follows Lionel Essrog (Norton), a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Willis). Armed only with a few clues and the powerful engine of his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely-guarded secrets that hold the fate of the whole city in the balance.

Norton is producing the project alongside his Class 5 Films producing partner Bill Migliore as well as MWM Studios’ Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane. Executive producers are Michael Bederman, Adrian Alperovich, Sue Kroll, Robert F. Smith, Brian Sheth, and Daniel Nadler. Warner Bros will release the film worldwide.