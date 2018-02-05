Brooke Posch, former co-head at Amy Poehler’s Paper Kite production company, has joined Tony Hernandez’s Jax Media as President of Original Programming.

In her new position, Posch will executive produce and oversee development on both east and west coasts for Jax.

Posch, who had been Poehler’s producing partner at Paper Kite for two and a half years, left the company in December to relocate back to New York.

The hire of seasoned development excessive Posch marks a new chapter for New York-based Jax Media, founded in 2011 by Hernandez alongside Lilly Burns and John Skidmore, which has become a go-to outfit for auteur-driven comedy series that can be produced for around $750,000 an episode. The company has existing business with Poehler’s Paper Kite. The company are collaborating on an untitled Natasha Lyonne comedy (fka Russian Doll), which received a straight-to-series order at Netflix, as well as Comedy Central’s Broad City.

Posch continues to serve as an executive producer on Broad City and Paper Kite’s e upcoming competition reality series for NBC Making It. She was also an executive producer on the company’s Hulu series Difficult People, also co-produced by Jax.

Previously, Posch served as SVP of Original Programming and Development at Comedy Central, during which she oversaw development and production of all east coast-based Comedy Central original pilots and series, including the hit series Inside Amy Schumer and Broad City, both co-produced by Jax Media.

Posch began her career in entertainment working for Lorne Michaels at Saturday Night Live.