A letter written by more than 75 female British TV writers, including How To Get Away With Murder writer Abby Ajayi, The Secrets writer Sarah Solemani and Fresh Meat writers Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth, urging British TV drama commissioners to order more female-penned series has received widespread support from top industry executives, creatives and politicians.

The group published an open letter earlier today urging broadcasters including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky to open more doors to female writers, pointing to the success of shows such as Call The Midwife, created by Heidi Thomas and Sally Wainwright’s Happy Valley.

“We know that there are plenty of female-led projects on your development slates. And yet very few of these shows are making it into production. The gap between being commissioned and being produced seems disproportionately large when it comes to women’s work. And we’d really love to know why,” they asked in the letter, which was first published by Broadcast.

The letter highlighted of the nine dramas that ITV has announced for 2018, only one of them had a female lead writer, suggesting that less than 10% of its slate will be written by women. “Perhaps you can now understand our rage?”

ITV drama chief Polly Hill responded: “As we look to offer audiences the greatest range of drama, we will always support and commission female writers and take representation on- and off-screen seriously.”

Elsewhere, BBC drama controller Piers Wenger noted that women have written more than 40% of the dramas that he has ordered, pointing to series such as BBC1’s The Wilsons, written by Anna Symon. “It used to be that continuing drama was the only place to get a BBC1 gig as a new writer, but it’s not as binary as that now,” he said.

The letter has been supported by a number of high-profile writers including The Last Kingdom and Medici writer Sophie Petzal, who said: “There were many times where I wondered if I would hurt myself in signing, then I realised the fact I even asked the question was exactly the reason that I should.

“This isn’t just about putting aside spy and crime shows and commissioning women to write about motherhood or cancer. Give women the spy and crime shows. You’re so confused about how to spice up tired genres – change up the people writing them,” she added.

Elsewhere, support has come from the likes of British politician Tracy Brabin, who previously starred in Coronation Street, and Emma Ko, co-leader of Women’s Equality Party Camden Branch as well as male writers including The Tunnel’s Jamie Crichton and Doctor Who’s James Moran.

The letter in full: