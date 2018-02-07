Bravo has set a return date for Imposters, the original scripted series from executive producers Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein, and confirms that Uma Thurman will be back as a guest star. Season 2 bows on April 5.

The series stars Inbar Lavi as Maddie, a persona-shifting con artist, and Rob Heaps, Parker Young and Marianne Rendón as the “Bumblers,” a trio of her recent, heart-broken victims. The series also features Brian Benben and Stephen Bishop.

Thurman – much in the news of late – is set to reprise her guest role as Lenny Cohen, a lethal fixer. Also this season, exec producer Adelstein will guest star in a multi-episode story arc playing Lenny’s former husband Shelly Cohen, another mysterious fixer.

Last season saw the “Bumblers” joining forces to track down Maddie before eventually teaming up with her to pull off the ultimate con.

The new season will find Maddie attempting to lay low and reclaim her life after she and the Bumblers escape her former cohort Max (Benben) and FBI Agent Patrick (Bishop). As for the Bumblers, they attempt to sell a rare stolen ring, a plan that backfires and has them on the run once again.

Imposters is produced by Universal Cable Productions with Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein serving as Executive Producers. The Bravo Media and Universal Cable Productions original scripted series returns Thursday, April 5 at 10pm ET/PT.

Here’s a sneak peek at the new season: