Brandon Micheal Hall, the breakout star of the ABC freshman comedy series The Mayor, has been tapped as the lead in CBS’ light hourlong procedural pilot God Friended Me, from Alcatraz co-creators Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, director Marcos Siega, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

The Mayor has not been officially canceled, but it was pulled off the air and is not expected to return. Hall has been released, and the CBS pilot has him in first position.

Written by Lilien and Wynbrandt and to be directed by Siega, God Friended Me is described as a humorous, uplifting series that explores questions of faith, existence and science. It centers on Miles (Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he is “friended” by God on Facebook. Unwittingly, he becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

Lilien and Wynbrandt executive produce alongside Siega and Berlanti Prods.’ Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Related2018 CBS Pilots

Hall, who also has co-starred on TBS’ praised comedy series Search Party, was one of the discoveries of last broadcast pilot season, with his appeal helping The Mayor land one of only three half-hour series orders and the only spot for a new comedy on the fall schedule.

Despite solid reviews and an elaborate marketing campaign, the show did not resonate with viewers, which ABC Entertainment president called “a little bit of a heartbreak for all of us” at TCA last month. “It was a top priority for us in terms of the campaign,” she said. “It did not connect with the audience in the way that we were hoping that it would.” She suggested that political fatigue may have played a role in the soft ratings for a show with The Mayor as a title.

Hall is repped by Paradigm.