Brad Silberling’s war thriller An Ordinary Man, which stars Ben Kingsley has been picked up by Saban Films who will handle the picture in North America. The film, which co-stars Hera Hilmar (who will be seen in the upcoming Peter Jackson film Mortal Engines), will get a second quarter theatrical release from Saban.

An Ordinary Man was produced by Rick Dugdale for Enderby Entertainment along with Kingsley and Silberling. Written by Silberling, An Ordinary Man follows a war criminal in hiding who forms a relationship with his only connection to the outside world – his maid.

Daniel Petrie Jr. was the executive producer on the film. Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films.

The follows Saban Films’s previous acquisition of Craig William Macneill’s Lizzie, which stars Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart. The racy period drama just had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.