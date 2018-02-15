Bounce has acquired the day and date repurpose rights to The Wendy Williams Show from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, and next month will begin weeknight airings of the syndicated talk show.

Bounce calls the deal the first-ever repurposed programming arrangement done by a multicast network.

Beginning Monday, March 5, Bounce will air The Wendy Williams Show weeknights at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT on the same day the episode premieres in syndication. The agreement was announced today by Bounce and Debmar-Mercury.

“Bounce offers a great home for African-American programming and Wendy,” said Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein. “We are a company all about firsts, and are very pleased to make this historic multicast network repurposing deal with our friends at Scripps’ Katz Networks.”

Bounce

“The opinionated voice of The Wendy Williams Show has come to symbolize pop culture,” said Jonathan Katz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Katz Networks, which operates Bounce. “We’re thrilled to welcome Wendy and her loyal fanbase to the Bounce family.”

The daily, one-hour Wendy Williams Show is broadcast live from New York, and is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury.