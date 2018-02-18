Nazif Mujić, the Bosnian actor who won the Silver Bear for Best Actor at the 2013 Berlin Film Festival, has died.

Mujić won the award for his performance in Danis Tanović’s docu-drama An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker, which played in competition at the festival. His death was confirmed by Mujić’s cousin and member of the Council of National Minorities of FBiH Mehmed Mujić. It’s not clear how he died.

Mujić, who re-enacted an an episode from his own life as scrap collector in Bosnia and Herzegovina together with his family in the movie, was from the small town of Svatovac. He was forced to sell his Silver Bear award for €4,000 (US$5,000) when he fell on hard times.

“I invite all humane people to help the family on the occasion of the funeral,” said Mehmed Mujić.

“The Berlin International Film Festival was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Nazif Mujić, who passed away on February 18, 2018,” a spokeswoman for the festival added.