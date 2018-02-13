EXCLUSIVE: Hot off the Sundance premiere of his film Sorry To Bother You and the splashy world rights deal by Annapurna that followed, writer, director and composer Boots Riley has signed with WME to be repped in all areas. Starring Lakeith Stanfield, Armie Hammer and Tessa Thompson, Sorry To Bother You is an absurdist dark comedy that tackles capitalism and race in Riley’s hometown of Oakland.

Riley is also the lead vocalist of The Coup, the socially conscious hip-hop group that has been a fixture in Oakland for decades, releasing several albums to critical acclaim. He continues to be represented by Cohen & Gardner.