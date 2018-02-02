EXCLUSIVE: The first look teaser on a new documentary featuring two members of iconic hip hop legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is out. The film’s world premiere is set for the first Mammoth Film Festival on Saturday, February 10.

The film, Sons of St. Clair, chronicles the group’s Krayzie Bone and Bizzy Bone as they reinvent their sound. The film is from director Tim Newfang and is produced by Silver Sail Entertainment’s Tim Newfang and Tanner Beard, and executive produced by Steve Lobel and Thomas Deelder.