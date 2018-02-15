Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) has been tapped as the lead of Main Justice, CBS’ legal drama pilot inspired by the life and work of Eric Holder, the 82nd Attorney General of the United States and the first African American to hold the position.

Written by Sascha Penn, Main Justice centers around Miles Blair (Woodbine), the recently sworn-in U.S. Attorney General. The show takes us into the tumultuous world of the 5th floor of the Department of Justice where he takes on the biggest legal and investigative cases in the country all while being the youngest person to ever hold such an esteemed position. Miles Blair’s years of experience as a beat cop and ultimately as Detroit’s Police Commissioner have made him pragmatic, tough and grounded. It’s trial by fire when he takes the reins in Washington.

Main Justice hails from CBS Television Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Holder and Penn executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed.

Woodbine landed an Emmy nomination for Fargo in 2016. His recent TV credits include Underground and USA’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. He is repped by Gersh and Jackoway Tyerman.