EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Cannavale (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Dallas Roberts (Dallas Buyers Club) have joined the cast in key roles for the noir thriller Motherless Brooklyn, which is filming in New York City, for Class 5 Films and MWM Studios.

Cannavale plays Tony Vermonte and Roberts plays Danny Fantl, both characters from the books. Edward Norton directs the film, and he plays the Tourette-stricken private eye protagonist Lionel Essrog, who tries to solve the murder of his only friend, Frank Minna. That role is played by Bruce Willis, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Willem Dafoe, Alec Baldwin, Cherry Jones, Ethan Suplee, Leslie Mann, Josh Pais, Fisher Stevens, Michael K. Williams and Robert Wisdom also starring.

Norton’s script is inspired by the Jonathan Lethem novel, and he also is producing with his Class 5 Films producing partner Bill Migliore and MWM Studios’ Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane. Exec producers are Michael Bederman, Adrian Alperovich, Sue Kroll, Robert F. Smith, Brian Sheth and Daniel Nadler. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The pic is set in 1950s New York, and the case leads Essrog from gin-soaked jazz clubs in Harlem to the hard-edged slums of Brooklyn and, finally, into the gilded halls of New York’s power brokers. Lionel contends with thugs, corruption and the most dangerous man in the city to honor his friend and save the woman who might be his own salvation.