EXCLUSIVE: Momentum Pictures announced today that they have acquired the domestic distribution rights to the Maven Pictures horror Boarding School from Boaz Yakin.

Written and directed by Yakin (Remember the Titans, Safe), the pic is produced by Maven Pictures’ Trudie Styler (Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Still Alice, American Honey) and Celine Rattray (The Kids Are All Right, Still Alice, American Honey) as well as Scott Lochmus (The Joneses, London Town), and Jason Orans (Goodbye Solo, Night Catches Us).

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to share this provocative genre and gender-bending passion project with an audience,” said Yakin.

“Boaz Yakin is one of my favorite filmmakers and it has been a dream come true as well as an honor to be able to be a part of the Boarding School team,” said Dillon D. Jordan, Executive Producer and CEO of PaperChase Films.

Boarding School tells the story of an ominous boarding school where children deemed “undesirable” are committed. Twelve-year-old Jacob Felson (Luke Prael) is sent away by his stepfather to the mysterious school run by a peculiar couple, Dr. Sherman (Will Patton) and his dominating wife (Tammy Blanchard). When one of the students is found dead, Jacob begins to suspect something much more sinister is going on than education. The movie also stars Samantha Mathis and Sterling Jerins.

Maven produced and financed with Farcaster Films, OGCP and Paperchase Films. Momentum Pictures will release the film in theaters, on VOD and digital platforms later this year and ‎Global Road is handling international for the film.

The deal was negotiated by Dylan Wilcox of Momentum Pictures with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.