Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired world rights on French-language drama, The Elephant And The Butterfly (Drôle De Père). Directed by Belgian filmmaker Amélie Van Elmbt and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, it’s set for a U.S. release via Blue Fox in summer 2018. The international team will be handling offshore sales at the EFM which kicks off in Berlin this week.

The story follows Antoine who has just returned to his hometown and reunites with his former lover and the mother of their daughter, Elsa, whom he has never met. An unexpected turn of events leaves Antoine suddenly alone to take care of the little girl.

The movie is co-written by Van Elmbt and Matthieu de Braconier. It stars Thomas Blanchard, Judith Chemla and Lina Doillon.

Producers are Palme d’Or winning brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, and Delphine Tomson of Les Films du Fleuve. Emma Tillinger Koskoff (Silence, The Wolf Of Wall Street), and Chad A. Verdi and Michelle Verdi of Verdi Productions executive produce alongside Scorsese.

He says, “I was so taken with Amélie van Elmbt’s first picture, Headfirst, and I was excited that we were able to team up with Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Chad and Michelle Verdi on The Elephant And The Butterfly. Amélie has a bright future in cinema, and I’m glad to have been there to help with this beautful, sensitively made follow-up.”