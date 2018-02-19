Blue Fox Entertainment has hired Audrey Delaney as SVP Worldwide Marketing & Distribution. The exec, who most recently was SVP Marketing & Acquisitions at Myriad Pictures, will work with her new company’s U.S. and international divisions, overseeing the marketing and distribution of films for U.S. release and international sales.

The hire was announced during the European Film Market underway at the Berlin Film Festival, where Blue Fox has made deals including for the French-language drama The Elephant and the Butterfly (Drôle De Père), executive produced by Martin Scorsese and set for a U.S. release via Blue Fox in the summer. The international team is handling international sales at EFM.

At Myriad since 2013, Delaney oversaw the acquisition and marketing of films including the Penelope Cruz-starrer The Queen of Spain and Drone, and the international marketing and releases of titles including The Last Word starring Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby and Five Flights Up.

Before Myriad she had exec roles at Lightning Entertainment and Media 8 Entertainment, the latter of which including working on the production and distribution indies including the Charlize Theron Oscar-winning Monster, The Upside of Anger and Man About Town. She started her career at Jersey Films.