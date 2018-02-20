Blue Ant Media, an international content producer, distributor and channel operator, has rebranded its Los Angeles-based Omnia Media production arm as it launches three series on .

The newly named Blue Ant Digital Studios will look to expand its focus beyond its core of gaming-focused entertainment available primarily on YouTube to content that is distributed on more platforms, and which appeals to a broader millennial audience.

Dan Lubetkin, chief content officer for Blue Ant Digital Studios, said he hopes to help Omnia’s roster of online personalities, and others, reach new audiences through new forms of storytelling — from animation to comedy to drama. The new Facebook Watch shows illustrate the studio’s ambitions.

Grade A Kitchens follows executive chefs including The Roof on Wilshire’s Eric Greenspan and Native restaurant’s Nyesha Arrington into their own homes, where they demonstrate how to prepare favorite meals. Another show, Family of Champions, features online gamers such as Mystic7 and Jericho offering parents tutorials on how to play their children’s favorite video games. Newly debuted Pixville Nightly is a satiric nightly news show that presents video game content as news footage from the fictional town of Pixville.

“Our hope is content creators will see these series we’ve created and look to Blue Ant Digital as an exciting potential collaborator,” said Lubetkin. “We really strive to amplify the voices of the creators of these series. Because of our roots we appreciate and understand the fresh perspective, the unique point of view and the passion that drive creators to create what they create.”

The parent company, Blue Ant Media, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and owns seven production companies, television channels in Canada, New Zealand and throughout Asia, and a distribution company, Blue Ant International, with a catalog of 3,200 hours of programming and relationships with buyers all over the world.

Blue Ant Media took a majority stake in Omnia in 2014 as it sought to expand its digital video network. It acquired the remaining shares in 2016, as it looked to leverage the parent company’s expertise in production and distribution with Omnia’s digital natives.