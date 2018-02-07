Sundance Film Festival opening night title Blindspotting, which Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment acquired global rights on, is getting a July 27 limited release before going wide on Aug. 10.

Lionsgate has a knack for working August: They played CBS’ Cannes Film Festival western Hell or High Water to specialty crowds to $27M and ultimately four Oscar nominations including best picture, and they capitalized on an underserved male demo August marketplace last year with The Hitman’s Bodyguard ($75.4M domestic B.O.)

Blindspotting reps Carlos López Estrada feature directorial debut, and it was co-written by Daveed Diggs and his co-star Rafael Casal. Diggs plays Collin, who is trying to make it through his final days of probation for an infamous arrest he can’t wait to put behind him. Always by his side is his fast-talking childhood bestie, Miles (Casal), who has a knack for finding trouble. They grew up together in the notoriously rough Oakland, a.k.a. “The Town,” which has become the new trendy place to live in the rapidly gentrifying Bay Area.

When Collin’s chance for a fresh start is interrupted by a life-changing missed curfew, his friendship with Miles is forced out of its comfortable buddy-comedy existence, and the Bay boys are set on a spiraling collision course with each other.