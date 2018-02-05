EXCLUSIVE: After a report a week ago that production on IM Global/EON/Paramount Pictures’ thriller The Rhythm Section was shut down indefinitely due to star Blake Lively’s hand injury, we are hearing from several sources the film is expected to resume production in Spain in June.

Lively suffered the injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December and production was suspended temporarily. Lively tweeted a couple of photos (see one below) from the set last month indicating cameras were rolling, but then last Monday’s news hit that production had halted indefinitely to give the actress more time to recuperate. When reached for comment, EON did not respond.

Emmy winner Reed Morano, who picked up a DGA Award on Saturday night for her work on The Handmaid’s Tale, is directing The Rhythm Section off Mark Burnell’s script. The film, based on Burnell’s series of “Stephanie Patrick” novels, centers on Lively who takes on an assassin’s identity so she can wage revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are producing under their EON banner. IM Global is financing. Paramount pictures took global rights back in August.

Morano’s dystopian future feature I Think We’re Alone Now made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival a couple of weeks ago.

The Rhythm Section release date remains unchanged: February 22 next year.