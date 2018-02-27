The Leonardo DiCaprio-produced Robin Hood from Lionsgate is moving from September 21 to the Thanksgiving eve of November 21.

The Otto Bathurst-directed movie starring Taron Egerton will compete against Universal’s The Women of Marwen from Robert Zemeckis, MGM’s Creed 2, STXfilms’ Second Act and Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

Lionsgate also has dated Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor, for September 14. It centers on Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily’s (Blake Lively) sudden disappearance from their small town. Stephanie is joined by Emily’s husband (Henry Golding) in getting to the bottom of the mystery.

This is Lionsgate’s second female-driven pic this year after the comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. Feig’s latest is billed as a stylish thriller with dark comedic elements. Feig’s female-driven pics have grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office. Jessica Sharzer wrote A Simple Favor.