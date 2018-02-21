After scoring the second-best four-day opening of all time with $242 million and the best Monday ever at the domestic box office, Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther continued to knock over box office records, earning an estimated $21.07M on Tuesday. That’s the best pre-summer Tuesday take ever, beating Beauty and the Beast‘s haul for the day last year (March 21, 2017, $17.8M), and the best Tuesday ever for an Marvel Cinematic Universe title beating The Avengers ($17.6M).

Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens owns the all-time Tuesday record (December 22, 2015) with $37.3M.

Black Panther‘s Tuesday was down 48%, giving it a running five-day take of $263.2M, still the second best ever behind Force Awakens’ five-day run of $325.4M. The Star Wars movie crossed the three-century threshold in five days, the absolute record; it took Avengers nine days to get to that level. Black Panther should hit $300M by Friday (eight days), if not before. Black Panther is estimated to ease 55%-57% in Weekend 2 for $104M-$109M.

Among second-weekend champs, Force Awakens owns the crown with $149.2M (-40%), but in the MCU it’s The Avengers with $103M (-50%). In total, Black Panther will rank either second or third behind Force Awakens. Jurassic World has the second-best sophomore session with $106.5M.

Paramount Pictures

With Black Panther sopping up all the turnstile action, it’s a challenge for some to pinpoint the marketplace. Will other titles see some spillover business and potentially beat tracking?

Paramount’s all-female sci-fi action pic Annihilation, directed by Alex Garland and adapted from the Jeff VanderMeer novel, is eyeing $10M-$12M at roughly 2,000 theaters. Previews start Thursday at 7 PM. Pic follows a biologist played by Natalie Portman, who after her husband’s venture into a dangerous jungle zone goes sideways, decides to lead a posse into the environmental unknown. Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez and Oscar Isaac also star.

New Line

After New Line’s Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler comedy The House burned down last summer to $25.6M, the Warner Bros label is hoping (praying, actually) that the Jason Bateman-Rachel McAdams R-rated comedy Game Night comes up winning (not No. 1, just making money) and resuscitates bawdy comedies. Tracking has Game Night between a wide range of $13M-$21M in 3,300 locations. Last year, those comedies that rallied were PG-13 (Daddy’s Home 2 at $104M) and African American (Girls Trip with $115.1M).

Orion

MGM’s revived sister label Orion has their first release, the teenage pic Every Day directed by Michael Sucsy and based on the David Levithan novel. The fantasy romance follows a person ‘A’, whose spirit wakes up in a different body each day, and in this case it’s Justin. He’s bound to have tough times with his girlfriend Rhiannon. So, ‘A’ finds a way to hang out in Justin’s soul to form a better connection with Rhiannon. Tracking has Every Day between $2M-$4M.

MGM via Warner Bros previously released such YA adaptations as Me Before You ($18.7M opening, $56.2M) and Everything, Everything ($11.7M, $34.1M).