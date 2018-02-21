UPDATE, writethru: As Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther continues its record-breaking run at domestic turnstiles, it’s passing $200M at the international box office today. That’s after logging $199.2M through Tuesday in 48 markets. Worldwide, the Ryan Coogler-helmed superhero movie has landed $462.3M through Tuesday.

The overseas Tuesday was $14.6M to represent 11% of the opening weekend. It’s performing well ahead of Doctor Strange and slightly topping last year’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and Thor: Ragnarok, neither of which were clear comps ahead of the opening weekend that smashed expectations. Percentage-wise BP‘s first Tuesday overseas outperformed that of Captain America: Civil War which was at 10%.

The UK has edged out Korea as the No. 1 overseas market with $28.5M through Tuesday versus Korea’s $28.3M. Korea has nevertheless been wild throughout the first week. Its opening was ahead of Doctor Strange and Ragnarok and already exceeded the entire runs of Guardians Of The Galaxy and Ant-Man. A huge Marvel hub, Korea sent a Valentine to Black Panther when it opened on February 14 — a non-traditional Wednesday. That led in to four days of Chinese New Year holiday play.

REX/Shutterstock Importantly, add to that the big scenes shot in Busan which really brought Korea into the movie — as opposed to such blockbuster faves as Hong Kong or Tokyo — and the market integration was a big draw. The fact that talent kicked off the global press junket in-country also helped push those numbers up. It’s also been suggested that a week of non-stop Olympics action in its own backyard might have encouraged the need for distraction.

Brazil is now the No. 3 market with $11.5M followed by Australia and Mexico tied at $10.9M. France is next where T’Challa climbed past 1M admissions in the first week, the 3rd best start of the year and ahead of Doctor Strange, Thor and Guardians Of The Galaxy in their first 7-day stretches. The cume there is $9.5M.

Emerging Asian hubs are also feeding the Panther with Taiwan notably at $8M. Action may begin to shift in some of the South East Asian markets as the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday period eases.

Of the markets where BP isn’t having as hot a run, Germany and Italy are at $6.7M and $4.1M, respectively. Rivals over the weekend were quick to point to the lower returns there, saying the phenomenon we’re seeing elsewhere is not translating. It’s fair to note that in the case of Italy, it’s not a terribly strong Marvel market, and BP should finish similar to Doctor Strange, DC’s Justice League and Guardians 2. Germany likewise doesn’t always overindex on Marvel, but it loves its Ana and Christian, and that was an impediment at open where Fifty Shades Freed dominated the No. 1 spot for the 2nd weekend in a row in what is that film’s top market.

The holds in Asia will be ones to watch, and the jury is still out on whether this movie means films with predominantly Black casts will all of a sudden be guaranteed big numbers overseas, an issue we addressed before offshore play started. We’ll know more about front-loading this coming weekend, and the ultimate test will be China beginning March 9. Russia opens tomorrow, followed by Japan the following week and then China.