Black Panther has been out for less than a week and in addition to breaking box office records, audiences cannot stop talking about it. More than that, directors, actors, CEOs and former First Ladies have been praising the Marvel Studios Afrofuturistic wonder.
Since opening on Thursday night, there has been a non-stop flood of tweets giving high marks to the Ryan Coogler-directed movie starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira. Beyond being a film, Black Panther proves to be a big step in inclusion for Hollywood and beyond, putting the spotlight on marginalized communities in a way that has never been done before.
One of the most notable tweet review came from former First Lady Michelle Obama gave her review of the movie saying that she loved it and how it will “inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”
And of course, Queen Oprah Winfrey, who probably has enough resources to build a Wakanda of her own, chimed in with her two cents, calling it “phenomenal.”
Disney head honcho Bob Iger was so pleased with Black Panther‘s performance, recognizing that it is not only raking in the numbers at the box office, but is a powerful piece of storytelling that “touches hearts, bridges cultures” and “opens minds.”
Boseman’s MCU peers came out to show their support…
…and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed showed his support in a very clever way.
As the star of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is MCU adjacent (for now). Nonetheless, he urged people to “believe of the hype.”
Stand up comedian Kevin Froleiks crafted this clever — and hilarious — Get Out-centric tweet about the film…
…and it was immediately noticed by Get Out director Jordan Peele and actor Bradley Whitford.
Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker saw the movie multiple times and hoped that the film’s success encouraged more inclusive casting.
Read more Black Panther tweets from Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Barry Jenkins and more below — but I’m sure that won’t be the end of it. There will probably be more tweets in the days to come.