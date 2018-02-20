Black Panther has been out for less than a week and in addition to breaking box office records, audiences cannot stop talking about it. More than that, directors, actors, CEOs and former First Ladies have been praising the Marvel Studios Afrofuturistic wonder.

Since opening on Thursday night, there has been a non-stop flood of tweets giving high marks to the Ryan Coogler-directed movie starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Danai Gurira. Beyond being a film, Black Panther proves to be a big step in inclusion for Hollywood and beyond, putting the spotlight on marginalized communities in a way that has never been done before.

One of the most notable tweet review came from former First Lady Michelle Obama gave her review of the movie saying that she loved it and how it will “inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

And of course, Queen Oprah Winfrey, who probably has enough resources to build a Wakanda of her own, chimed in with her two cents, calling it “phenomenal.”

Just saw it with Stedman. It’s Phenomenal!! Layers and layers of it. Wakunda ForEveeeerrrr! #BlackPanther — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 18, 2018

Disney head honcho Bob Iger was so pleased with Black Panther‘s performance, recognizing that it is not only raking in the numbers at the box office, but is a powerful piece of storytelling that “touches hearts, bridges cultures” and “opens minds.”

The world has embraced Black Panther, which has obliterated expectations, broken records & shattered myths. Powerful storytelling that

touches hearts, bridges cultures, opens minds. Grateful to @Marvelstudios, #RyanCoogler & the cast and crew. #BlackPanther #WakandaForever — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) February 20, 2018

Boseman’s MCU peers came out to show their support…

THE HYPE IS REAL!! Woke up thinking about #BlackPanther It’s like a Bond movie meets Shakespearean tragedy. Great action. Stunning visuals. Exceptional performances all around. Thought provoking AND Funny! @chadwickboseman @letitiawright @michaelb4jordan @DanaiGurira 👏🏻 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 19, 2018

This is amazing @chadwickboseman so proud of you and the whole team! #BlackPanther https://t.co/dRh5FPiC6p — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 17, 2018

…and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed showed his support in a very clever way.

When you see BLACK PANTHER this weekend, remember: you can’t spell PANTHER without ANT. #AntManandtheWasp — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) February 17, 2018

As the star of Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is MCU adjacent (for now). Nonetheless, he urged people to “believe of the hype.”

Stand up comedian Kevin Froleiks crafted this clever — and hilarious — Get Out-centric tweet about the film…

…and it was immediately noticed by Get Out director Jordan Peele and actor Bradley Whitford.

Guilty. Just got out. It’s spectacular. Am I a parody of myself?#BlackPanther https://t.co/fdGXvmzelV — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) February 20, 2018

Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker saw the movie multiple times and hoped that the film’s success encouraged more inclusive casting.

By the time I see #BlackPanther again tonight (including the premiere) it will be my 3rd time seeing it. What number are you guys on? — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) February 17, 2018

After that #Blackpanther opening? They better not cast Cleopatra with anything but a sista. That God’s of Egypt shit is dead. Period. And Ruth Carter needs to fit Idris for his James Bond tux right now… — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) February 19, 2018

Read more Black Panther tweets from Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Barry Jenkins and more below — but I’m sure that won’t be the end of it. There will probably be more tweets in the days to come.

I’ve loved the Black Panther reaction videos, read the reviews/think pieces, swooned over folks lining theaters, tried to teach myself Panther flash mob dance moves, admired all the African threads. But this. This broke me. Our babies. Our young ones. Imagine the seeds planted… pic.twitter.com/rEbsjm5gld — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 19, 2018

I’m definitely throwing my wig in somebody’s face to win my next fight #BlackPanther — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 18, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is PEAK double consciousness. It’s a Marvel movie, sure. And a blockbuster, absolutely, covers those bases and covers them well. But a film that features that vegetarian bit? Or Kilmonger’s last line? Ryan’s made two movies at once. And he crushed them both 🙌🏿 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) February 18, 2018

Saw #BlackPanther last night. Wonderful that a mega-budget super hero movie has finally been made written/directed by and starring black people. But movie is exceptional for far more reasons than that. Plot, themes, heartfelt emotion, all outstanding. — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) February 18, 2018

Black Panther felt soooooo good!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 17, 2018