Refresh for latest…: After shattering expectations in his opening frame last weekend, Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther tore up another $83.8M in 55 material markets this session. That lifts the international box office to $304M and the global cume to $704M. Overall overseas, the Ryan Coogler-helmed superhero movie is now running 40% ahead of Doctor Strange, 15% above Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and 6% higher than Thor: Ragnarok at the same stage of play and in the same markets. Globally, Black Panther has become the No. 10 highest grossing title ever for the MCU, topping both Doctor Strange and Ant-Man.

The Wakanda wonder retained the No. 1 position in most markets, with holds particularly strong in Europe where he was down just 34% and moved into first position in Germany for the first time after being dominated by Fifty Shades Freed.

Overall, the session was a straight 50% drop from last weekend’s $168.7M offshore bow when comparing the full initial frame which began on a Tuesday overseas and included previews. Stripping that down to a standard opening frame and excluding the new markets this session, it’s a 42% drop.

There was new action in Russia, although only in IMAX/Deluxe formats with the wide opening set for tomorrow. In total IMAX, the global cume is now $54.6M meaning this is the fastest Marvel title to reach the $50M mark. The international portion on 327 IMAX screens is $18.6M.

Other notable perfs this frame include a 7% jump in West Africa making it the biggest three-day weekend ever. In Asia Pacific, where last frame’s Chinese New Year spurred a lot of turnstile movement, the region dropped by 54%.

Bona And speaking of Chinese New Year, although the holiday is over, there is still plenty of play at the Middle Kingdom box office with actioner Operation Red Sea continuing to rise as Deadline predicted earlier this week. It is the No. 1 movie internationally this weekend, taking the top spot in China with increased grosses from Friday through Sunday. The cume is now an estimated $334M after a $106.4M weekend. The Lunar New Year leader so far remains Detective Chinatown 2 at a staggering $417M.

Elsewhere, Fox saw BAFTA bumps for winners Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri and The Shape Of Water while The Greatest Showman has passed $200M internationally, maintaining the No. 1 spot in Japan for the 2nd session in a row and staying flat in the UK where the cume is $45.7M after nine weekends.

