Fandango reports this morning that their advance ticket sales for Black Panther accounted for more than 30% of the pic’s $242M four-day business or $72M+.

That’s one of the largest box office shares for any title in the advance ticket seller’s 18-year history. Let’s remember that Fandango was the first to spot how hot Black Panther would be at the box office. Within the first 24 hours of Black Panther tickets going on sale on Jan. 9 –well before the pic hit tracking– Fandango observed that the Disney/Marvel release was beating the advance ticket purchases of summer hit Captain America: Civil War at the same point in time ($179.1M opening). Box office analysts were cautious to comp T’Challa that high. They couldn’t believe it. Initial tracking four weeks prior to the pic’s release indicated $120M-plus, and week after week, Black Panther exploded from there.

Fandango also reports that Black Panther became the company’s top superhero opening weekend ticket-seller, as well as their top February opening weekend ticket-seller and No. 4 all-time top preseller (following the last three Star Wars movies).

“Our share of the opening weekend box office for Black Panther points to Fandango’s comprehensive coverage and ubiquity on all online and mobile devices, as well as social media platforms, wherever fans are discovering movies and looking to buy tickets,” says Fandango President Paul Yanover. “We mobilized our entire portfolio of digital properties to drive ticketing for this blockbuster film, including offering an exclusive poster from Fandango FanShop with a ticketing purchase, to a full suite of Black Panther branded movie ticket gift cards, and more. We congratulate the filmmakers and the studio on delivering a groundbreaking superhero movie that keeps audiences coming back again and again.”

Fandango’s share of the box office is another indicator that moviegoers approached Black Panther as a planned event, versus a last-minute purchase. Per ComScore, 21% purchased their tickets more than a week ago, 13% within the last week and 9% the day prior.

A bulk of advance tickets for Black Panther were purchased by churches, youth groups, fraternities, sororities, and student groups as they celebrated the first major Black ensemble blockbuster on screen. There was a viral crowd-sourcing effort #BlackPantherChallenge which allowed kids to see the movie for free. Frederick Joseph, a New York-based philanthropist, launched the initiative last month to raise $40K and help children in Harlem see the movie. The challenge fueled more than 400 GoFundMe drives that raised over $400K.