Black Panther continues to do amazing things. During a special screening of the movie, MPAA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin highlighted the contributions of the Marvel Studios production made to Georgia as it generated $83.9 Million to the state’s economy.

Danai Gurira on set with Director Ryan Coogler Marvel Studios

The event was a community screening of the highly-anticipated superhero pic for film’s local crew. Rivkin also pointed out that the film contributed over $26.5 million in wages to more than 3,100 workers across Georgia. Emceed by Georgia Attorney General and former Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Chris Carr, the event also featured a surprise appearance from Nick Fury himself Samuel L. Jackson.

“Tonight, we are here to celebrate the talented individuals and vendors who help make Georgia the third largest production center in the nation, and who help bring to life stories, like Black Panther, that make a difference,” said Rivkin. “Black Panther has smashed records for advance ticket sales thanks to the hard work of local crew and vendors, and because the film reflects the breadth and diversity of our global communities.”

Black Panther is not the only Marvel Studios movie shot in the Southern state. Many other MCU titles including Spider-Man: Homecoming and the forthcoming Avengers: Infinity War found a home in Georgia.

“Every time we come back to make a movie here in Georgia, the experience gets better,” said David Grant, VP, Physical Production, Marvel Studios. “The infrastructure for film production continues to improve and the bench of creative professionals we can draw on gets deeper – and that’s because as a community you have committed to making Georgia a great place to make films and television shows.”

Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film Office Lee Thomas added: “While hosting Marvel films, Georgia has doubled for New York, San Francisco, and even other galaxies! Now, with Black Panther, we can add the African nation of Wakanda to our resume. Black Panther employed thousands of Georgians, supported hundreds of local vendors, and created opportunities for film tourism.”

Black Panther made great use of the Atlanta area, shooting in various areas. In addition, significant portion of the production’s investment supported a wide array of in-state vendors, including numerous small businesses.