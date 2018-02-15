EXCLUSIVE: Irish period drama Black 47 will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, so take a look at this clip of the feature that stars James Frecheville, Hugo Weaving, Freddie Fox and Jim Broadbent.

The revenge story is set during the Famine following an Irish Ranger fighting abroad for the British Army before deserting and returning home. Australian actor Frecheville, who has starred in Animal Kingdom and The Drop, plays deserter Feeney, while Hacksaw Ridge and Lord of the Rings star Weaving plays Hannah, the soldier sent to track him. Fox and Broadbent guest star.

It is directed by Lance Daily, whose previous film Life’s A Breeze premiered at Toronto, and his breakout film Kisses was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award and the Golden Leopard at Locarno. The screenplay is written by Daly, PJ Dillon (Rewind), Pierce Ryan (Standby) and Eugene O’Brien (Eden). It was financed by the Irish Film Board, Primeridian Entertainment, the Luxembourg Film Fund, Wildcard Distribution, BAI, TV3, Eurimages, Umedia, Samsa Films and Fastnet Films.

Producer Macdara Kelleher said, “It’s an honor to be premiering Black 47 at one of the world’s most prestigious festivals, alongside truly great filmmakers. There’s a strong history of major films launching in Berlin and we can’t wait for the world to see this epic Irish famine story.”