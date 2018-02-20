Bill Gates has been tapped to guest star in an upcoming episode of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory.

The billionaire Microsoft founder and philanthropist will appear as himself in an episode to air in March. When Penny (Kaley Cuoco) hosts Gates at work, the guys do everything in their power to meet him.

Gates previously appeared as himself in a guest role on Frasier in 2001.

CBS’ flagship series, from Warner Bros. TV, is in the middle of Season 11, the first year of a two-year renewal received last March.

The Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik.

New episodes of The Big Bang Theory return at 8 PM Thursday, March 1, on CBS.