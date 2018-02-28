More familiar faces will be returning to the second installment of HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series Big Little Lies. James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling and Iain Armitage will reprise their roles from Season 1, as Nathan Carlson, Gordon Klein and Ziggy Chapman, respectively.

In Season 2, Tupper’s Carlson copes with a complicated turn of events in his marriage and with his eldest daughter Abby. Nordling’s Klein faces the consequences of a big mistake and risks losing everything along the way. Armitage’s Ziggy starts second grade and continues to be the light of Jane’s life.

They’ll join previously announced returning cast Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Reese Witherspoon as Ed’s wife Madeline Martha Mackenzie, Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman, Laura Dern as Renata Klein, Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson and Adam Scott as Ed Mackenzie. Previously announced Meryl Streep joins Season 2 as Mary Louise Wright.

Per HBO, the subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode, and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.

David E. Kelley will write all seven scripts based on a story by Liane Moriarty and will executive produce, along with Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Witherspoon through Hello Sunshine, Bruna Papandrea, Jean-Marc Vallée, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Andrea Arnold, who will also direct all seven episodes. Moriarty produces.

Tupper recently recurred in The Brave and will next be seen in Paramount Network’s American Woman. He’s repped by UTA, Untitled and Jackoway, Tyerman.

Nordling recently recurred in Nashville and appeared in feature Sully. He’s repped by APA.

Armitage currently stars as Young Sheldon in CBS’ The Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon. His feature credits include The Glass Castle and Our Souls At Night.

He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and attorney Ryan Levine of Jackoway, Tyerman.